Moolamattom: The panchayat shopping complex at the entrance of the private bus stand in Moolamattom has become a growing safety concern, as concrete portions from the roof continue to fall from various parts of the building. The crumbling structure has already caused minor accidents and poses a daily threat to pedestrians and passengers near the bus stand.

The building houses several establishments, including shops, the District Soil Conservation Office, the Government School of Fashion Designing, and a Scheduled Tribal Medical Unit. Frequent visitors to these offices, especially students and staff of the fashion school and the medical unit, remain anxious about the building’s deteriorating condition.

The problem is most severe on the third floor, where large chunks of concrete have been seen falling onto the adjacent road. Commuters at the private bus stand often have narrow escapes as pieces of concrete tumble down without warning.

Despite the panchayat spending lakhs of rupees annually on maintenance, the issue persists because the funds are not effectively directed toward resolving the structural damage. Last year, the building’s external shades were removed, which has now led to water leakage during rains, further weakening the structure.

With the situation worsening and public safety at risk, there is a growing demand to take immediate steps before a serious mishap occurs.