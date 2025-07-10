Alappuzha: A girl student was found dead at the Navodaya School hostel in Chennithala here in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased is S Neha, a Class 10 student and daughter of Shiju and Anila, residents of Arattupuzha.

Her body was found hanging in the corridor near the washroom of the school hostel around 4 am on Thursday. Mannar police have reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

A teacher told Manorama Online that Neha had been actively participating in the basketball training sessions at school on Wednesday evening and that he had no idea what could have led to her death. Her classmates also said she seemed very happy after her dance performance at the school last evening, the teacher added.