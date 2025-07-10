Kasaragod: CPM's Kumbla area secretary C A Zubair has threatened retaliation against police officers who, he alleged, assaulted party workers during a Bharat Bandh protest. Naming the officers in a Facebook post, Zubair alleged the officers tried to sabotage the strike, and said they would be "dealt with on the streets".

The incident began when pro-strike supporters, including CITU workers, waylaid a pickup at Seethangoli near Kumbla on Wednesday. According to police, CITU workers manhandled the pickup driver. A police team from Kumbla, led by Assistant Sub-inspector Baburaj and Babu, arrived at the spot to rescue the driver.

But officers said they were attacked while trying to intervene, their uniforms were pulled, a nameplate was torn, and ASI Baburaj and civil police officer Febinraj were beaten. They were later admitted to the hospital. SI K Sreejesh, who reached the spot afterwards, attempted to detain the attackers but faced resistance. Additional police were called in and three men were arrested- K A Santosh Kumar (44) of Ariyappady, P M Bineesh (35) of Sheni, and P Madhusoodanan (37) of Mugu.

In the Facebook post announcing a protest meeting against the "police assault" at Seethangoli on Thursday, Zubair said police tried to sabotage the strike by attacking the workers without provocation. He said he would send a formal complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against Assistant SIs Babu and Baburaj.

"The officers who go with the Congress by day and Sangh by night, and lose their minds at the sight of red, will be dealt with on the streets. We'll be there. You should be there too," he wrote. "You may have hit us thinking the khaki uniform protects you. But remember: we'll return what we got with interest. That’s certain."

"The communist movement in Tulu Nadu was built inch by inch. You will not break it with lathis," Zubair noted.

The CPM area committee organised a protest meeting at Seethangoli on Thursday evening. It was inaugurated by CPM District Secretariat member Sabu Abraham.

The CITU district committee has also called for strict action against police officers, accusing them of assaulting workers without cause.