Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday announced ₹10 lakhs for the family of Bindu, who died in a building collapse at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

During the cabinet meeting, it was also decided to appoint Bindu’s son, Navaneeth, to a government position. The cabinet has decided to place a recommendation to the Devaswom board to provide a job to Navaneeth.

The toilet complex adjacent to wards 10, 11 and 14 at the Medical College Hospital collapsed on July 3. Bindu, a native of Thalayolaparambu, was at the hospital as her daughter was awaiting surgery.

Bindu was trapped in the rubble and was pulled out two hours later. Following the incident, the state government faced criticism for negligence in maintaining hospital infrastructure.