Kozhikode: Forty-six people were injured in two separate accidents in Kozhikode on Thursday. Among them, 30 passengers sustained injuries when a private bus rammed into the handrail of a railway overbridge at Kattilapeedika in Vengalam, near Koyilandy, along National Highway-66.

The bus was travelling to Iritti in Kannur from Kozhikode when the accident occurred. The injured were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode and the Thiruvangur Community Health Centre for treatment. No serious injuries have been reported.

The bus and the truck involved in the accident at Omassery. Photo: Special arrangement

In a separate incident, 16 people were injured after a bus and a lorry collided on the Omassery–Thiruvambadi road at Tharol around noon. The accident occurred on a sharp curve. All the injured were shifted to a private hospital in Omassery. “Nobody’s injuries are serious,” confirmed an officer from the Mukkom police station.