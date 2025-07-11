Elappally: S Hima and S Sreeharsh, children of Pallatheri natives K Shasikumar and V Sujatha are thrilled as they grabbed admission at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management at the same time. Hima got enrolled for MTech in Transport Systems at IIT Rourkee while Sreeharsh will be joining MA Development Studies at IIT Guwahati. Both Hima and Sreeharsh will leave for their respective campuses by next week.

After completing plus two from Palakkad PMG School, Sreeharsh did BA Social Sciences in Major Economics at the noted Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Hima did her plus two at Placid Vidyapeed in Changanassery before studying B. Arch at an institute in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Hima and Sreeharsh have fared well in academics and extracurricular activities since their school days. These siblings were the star champions at various Kalaripayattu championships in the district. Sreeharsh had won many medals in the junior and sub junior categories in Kalaripayattu competitions and a bronze medal at the Khelo India youth Games hosted at Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Hima had been a champion in the junior and sub junior categories in district level competitions for five consecutive years. She is also a talented keyboard artist.

Shashikumar who runs an Amul outlet at Sulthanpet in Palakkad and Sujata who works as a tradesman at Palakkad Government Polytechnic College offer their unconditional support and encouragement to their children.