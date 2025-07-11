Kanhangad: VT Karthyayani is close to 70 and is all thrilled about passing graduation with flying colours. Her aim now is to pursue post graduation. Karthyayani is determined to pursue higher education as her children offer their wholehearted support and encouragement. She achieved 67.52 per cent in the BA History exam. The results were published a few days ago.

Karthyayani passed plus two and graduation with impressive marks after retiring from the public works department as a head clerk. It was in 1971 that she passed SSLC. The next year, she tied the knot with Krishnan, a beedi worker. She couldn’t continue her education as she entered domestic life. After becoming a mother in 1973, Karthyayani learned typewriting in English and Malayalam. Meanwhile, in 1976, she became an employee at Dinesh beedi. She was only 21 years old when she got appointed as a permanent typist in 1977. Karthyayani retired from the service in 2011 and her passed away the next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karthyayni expressed her desire to continue education after a gap of almost 34 years. She got admission for plus two at the age of 62 through equivalency. She passed plus two with 83 percent marks and enrolled at Kannur University as a graduate student in History. She passed graduation at 69 with first class marks. Karthyayani didn’t compromise on her studies even when she performed her duties as the district secretary, president and treasurer of the Shastra Sahitya Parishat. She also visited a few foreign countries while studying for graduation. Karthyayni says that her love for history books had helped her a lot while travelling.

Her children VT Shailaja who is a higher secondary school teacher, VT Nisha who is an assistant manager at KSFE and VT Nishant, a UD clerk at chethuthozhilali welfare board support their mother in her fulfilling her academic dreams.