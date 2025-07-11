Thiruvananthapuram: The top ten rank holders went through a gamut of emotions after the revised KEAM 2025 rank list was released on Thursday night following a Kerala High Court directive. As expected, students from the state syllabus took a hit with their ranks dropping drastically. The CBSE students either retained their ranks or improved it.

Joshua Jacob Thomas, a CBSE student who was earlier placed fifth, now holds the first rank. Hari Krishnan Baiju retains his second position, and Emil Iype Sacharia, also a CBSE student, has climbed from sixth to third. Adl Zayaan continues in fourth place, as per the updated list.

Former topper John Shinoj has slipped to the seventh position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dani Firas Payyankadavan, who was the 8th rank holder till a week ago, slid to 185th position in the most significant drop. Another state syllabus student, Mahir Ali, who was initially in the seventh position, has now moved down to 13th. Candidates who held the ninth and tenth spots have dropped to 14th and 21st, respectively. Notably, all of these students are from the state board. Among the top five ranks in the revised list, three are from the CBSE board, indicating a clear shift in favour of national board students after the revision.

The list was published after the Division Bench of the High Court upheld the Single bench order to cancel the amendment and publish the revised rank list as per the clause of the prospectus published in February 2025. The cancellation followed a batch of petitions filed by CBSE students challenging the changes made by the state government to the standardisation formula used to prepare the KEAM rank list.