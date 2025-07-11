Thiruvananthapuram: Sherin, the prime convict in the murder of Bhaskara Karanavar in Chengannur, has been granted release from prison. Governor Rajendra Arlekar approved the state government's recommendation, paving the way for her freedom.

The release was granted on humanitarian grounds, also taking into account her role as a ‘family woman’. Her name was included in the list of inmates the state government had proposed for sentence remission. Although the governor initially returned the proposal for revisions, Sherin’s name was retained among the 11 prisoners approved for release.

Earlier attempts to grant Sherin release faced setbacks due to her chequered prison record, which included frequent paroles and repeated altercations with fellow inmates. Her disruptive behaviour in prison after the release recommendation complicated the government's decision.

Following this, Raj Bhavan brought in a detailed assessment form for each inmate, evaluating their crime, sentence, parole history and conduct in prison. The state government filled out the revised form and resubmitted its recommendation accordingly. Only inmates who have completed at least 14 years of their life sentence are considered for remission and release.

The murder that led to Sherin’s conviction occurred in 2009, when she, along with three others, killed her father-in-law, Bhaskara Karanavar, inside their home.

The remaining ten prisoners released along with Sherin were convicted in two separate cases, both involving drunken violence and endangering the lives of neighbours and relatives. Each of these cases reported from Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively involved five convicts.