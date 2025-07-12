Pathanamthitta: The district's first modern abattoir is all set to be inaugurated by Minister M B Rajesh at Eraviperoor on Monday at 11 am. Health Minister Veena George will preside over the function. The new abattoir aims to ensure the availability of high-quality, hygienically processed meat in the open market using modern equipment and technology. The project, implemented by the Eraviperoor panchayat at a cost of ₹1.20 crore, is a public-private partnership.

Capacity to handle up to 15 cattle daily

The entire process, from slaughtering to waste treatment, is fully mechanised and can process 10 to 15 cattle daily. This will speed up the meat cutting, bone removal, and waste segregation. Separate areas have been arranged for the cutting machine, hangar, conveyor system, and cattle holding zone. Additionally, the cattle brought to the abattoir will be weighed and undergo health checks by veterinary doctors to ensure the meat is safe and of high quality. Once disinfected, the cattle will be slaughtered, and parts such as the head, blood, and organs will be automatically separated and moved to designated processing areas.

Dog biscuits from waste

Abattoir waste will go through several treatment phases before being routed either to the drainage system or to a dedicated plant that converts it into manure. Meat waste will also be processed into dog biscuits and chicken feed. A biogas plant has been installed for the scientific and eco-friendly treatment of organic waste.

'Eraviperoor Meat' to hit the market

A specially refrigerated room and freezer unit have been set up to control bacterial contamination from waste. High-quality, hygienically packed meat cuts will be sold under the brand name Eraviperoor Meat. Panchayat President K B Sasidharan Pillai, Vice President Saly Jacob, and members Joseph Mathew and Amitha Rajesh said that consumers will now be able to purchase the meat from the market directly.