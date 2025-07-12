Two field operators, including a malayali, at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) died on Saturday morning after a suspected gas leak. The deceased are Calicut native Bijil Prasad P and Prayagraj native Deep Chandra Bhartiya. The incident happened around 8 am when they had climbed the platform of a storage tank at Oil Movement Area to check a suspected level malfunction. Both employees were found unconscious on the Tank rooftop platform.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy confirmed the deaths and said a case would be registered based on statements from the victims’ families. He noted that preliminary findings point to a possible hydrogen sulphide (H₂S) leak, which the workers may have inhaled. The men were reportedly wearing masks at the time of the incident.

"A high-level committee of Group General Managers has been established to conduct a thorough inquiry. Additionally, all relevant statutory authorities are receiving information," according to an official statement from MRPL. MRPL’s fire and safety team has sealed the suspected leak and declared the area safe. The exact cause is yet to be confirmed after an internal probe.