Vidyanagar: As part of a forest conservation initiative, students of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vidyanagar, created and sowed seed balls in the nearby forest. The effort was spearheaded by the school’s Manorama Nallapadam club in collaboration with the Forest Department.

The students transformed collected seeds into seed balls by mixing them with soil and compost. The seed ball sowing activity was guided by Karadukka Forest Section Beat Officer U B Arjun, Reserve Forest Officer V Gokul Das and temporary forest watcher Sharat Kumar.

During the event, forest officials explained the importance of seed balls in aiding reforestation and how they help prevent animals from straying out of forest boundaries. They also interacted with the students, addressing queries raised by Nallapadam volunteers and Class 7 students A M Sreekashika and B Kiran.

School Principal T V Sukumaran and Headmistress Sindhu Saseendran extended full support to the initiative. Nallapadam coordinators Shyamalakumari, P S Nithara, and K C Jitha led the programme.