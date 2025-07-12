Thiruvananthapuram: A Circle Inspector with the telecommunication department, Jaison Alex(48), was found hanging at his home in Pullannivila, on Friday. Relatives have raised suspicions over the circumstances of his death and no suicide note was found. A native of Kanjiracode, Kundara, Jaison had reported for duty in the morning, around 6 am, as he was part of the security team for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kerala. CCTV footage showed him leaving the office on his bike around 9 am.

Two colleagues who followed him since he left during duty hours, found him hanging in the hall of his house. His mother, Jamma Alexander, revealed that Jaison had alleged corruption behind the procurement of equipment in the telecommunication department and that he was under pressure from superiors to sign a bill worth ₹6 crore. He had reportedly told his mother that signing the bill would implicate him as the custodian of the equipment, and therefore, he hadn't signed it. Jaison’s wife Somy, is a schoolteacher, and they have two daughters, Almi and Ansi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corruption Allegation in Wireless Deal

Jaison was part of a committee led by the City Police Commissioner to inspect and approve a digital upgrade to the police wireless system, which is now in its final phase in Thiruvananthapuram. Since the company providing the digital system to the police requires committee approval for payment, his mother's revelation might suggest that Jason was pressured regarding this approval.

Senior officials, however, denied any irregularities, reportedly stating that procedures were transparent. The first trial of the digital system was scheduled to take place during Amit Shah's program. Jaison, who was overseeing this, left the office without informing anyone, prompting his colleagues to visit his home.