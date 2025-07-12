A youth died after a dump box of a truck collapsed on him near the Neduveli temple at Udayamperoor around 8 pm on Saturday. The deceased, Sujin (26), was a native of Nettoor.

The lorry’s dump box remained in a raised position when the incident occurred. To avoid getting drenched in the rain, Sujin took shelter beneath it. Moments later, the box collapsed to the ground, leading to the fatal accident.