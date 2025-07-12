Kannur: Just the other day, a report by the Health Department revealed a startling fact that 225 buildings across 134 government hospitals in the state are on the verge of collapse. The list spans the entire healthcare network, from Primary Health Centres to District and General Hospitals. In Kannur district alone, five hospital buildings have been flagged as unsafe.

According to the report, the following structures are in dangerous condition are the 55-year-old building housing the women’s surgical ward and the medical ward at the Kannur District Hospital, the old Blood Bank building at Thalassery General Hospital, 63-year-old block at Payyanur Taluk Hospital that is currently used as the male ward, the office building of the Kolachery Family Health Centre along with its pump house and a 52-year-old structure at the Muttom Primary Health Centre.

Manorama had earlier reported on the deteriorating state of the District Hospital building. Let’s now take a closer look at the condition of the other buildings in this alarming list.

Muttam primary health centre

One of the earliest buildings of the Muttam Primary Health Centre, located in Madayi panchayat, still stands in front of the current centre. Its doors and windows lie in ruins. A new building was constructed to provide in-patient services after the original structure became dilapidated. However, in-patient services are yet to begin in the new facility. Demolishing the old building, situated adjacent to the road, would free up space for parking and other amenities.

The earliest building of the Muttam Primary Health Centre.. Photo: Manorama

Kolachery family health centre

The office building and the nearby pump house of the Kolachery Family Health Centre are on the verge of collapse. The office has remained closed due to safety concerns and he hospital office currently functions from an adjacent building. His building, in dangerous condition, stands along the path to the Out-patient wing. Hospital officials said that demolition approval has been granted after the District Medical Officer was informed about the building's deteriorating condition. Kolachery panchayat authorities stated that necessary formalities are underway and the building will be demolished soon.

The office building of the Kolachery Family Health Centre remains shut due to its poor condition. Photo: Manorama

Old blood bank building at Thalassery General Hospital

The old blood bank building of Thalassery General Hospital is dangerously close to collapse. Located along the path to the mortuary, the structure has severely rusted iron reinforcements due to its proximity to the sea. The blood bank was relocated to another building years ago and the old structure is now used to store discarded items.

The old blood bank building of Thalassery General Hospital is on the verge of collapse. Photo: Manorama

Hospital authorities have informed the government about the building's precarious state. The old overhead water tank is also in a dilapidated condition and the authorities have raised an alarm regarding it as well.

The issue came up for discussion at the hospital development committee meeting held yesterday. With the rains intensifying, patients and local residents are demanding immediate action to demolish these dangerously unstable structures.

Demolition begins at Payyanur taluk hospital's crumbling old block

Payyanur: Demolition work has finally begun on the dangerously dilapidated old block of the Payyanur Government Taluk Hospital, following back to back ground reports published by Manorama highlighting its precarious condition. The building, long teetering on the edge of collapse, had drawn concern on multiple occasions.

During the first spell of rain this year, Manorama published striking images of the sunshade collapsing. Yet, authorities had maintained that the structure could not be razed down without official clearance from the Health Department.

It took the tragic incident at Kottayam Medical College to bring urgency to the matter. In the aftermath, the government invoked provisions under the Disaster Management Act and directed the District Collector to act within two days. Demolition work began on Thursday, with workers now engaged in dismantling the asbestos roofing sheets that had been installed in the past to prevent leaks.