Pathanamthitta: Construction has begun on the Mundiappally –Ayikkarapadi–Uthanathupadi road, which will connect the Kaviyoor, Kallooppara, and Kunnamthanam panchayats. The initial phase focuses on the stretch between Kaviyoor and Kallooppara.

Around 0.5 kilometres of the road will cut through the heart of the Venneervila paddy fields. The weakened culvert at the entrance to the fields will be replaced with a new slab culvert. This will ensure uninterrupted water flow through the fields. All four culverts planned in the polder area will use prefabricated pipes. Additionally, an old bridge near Panayambalam, currently in poor condition, will be dismantled and rebuilt.

This work marks the first phase of a ₹4.38-crore project under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Road Development Scheme, covering a total length of 3.77 km.

Work began first at the Vakkayil Kadavu section due to engineering challenges. This area had earlier faced delays in building an embankment because of flooding during heavy rains.

At Vakkayil Kadavu, the existing bridge will be replaced with a 5×5 m twin-cell box culvert. To improve flood resilience, a 418-meter-long granular sub-base (GSB) of 10 cm thickness will be laid, topped with 15 cm of concrete. There is also growing demand to build a ramp beside the culverts to allow agricultural machinery to access the fields.