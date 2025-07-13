No more combing through the fancy aisles of hypermarkets for exotic fruits that burn a hole in your grocery budget. With its latest project, the Thottapuzhashery panchayat in Pathanamthitta is all set to become the go-to place for fresh avocados, mangosteen and rambutans. And the list doesn’t stop there, soon, it will also include longan, rainforest plums, cherries, abiu and philosan.

The panchayat is dreaming big with Samrudhi Fruit Village, a new initiative set up in partnership with the Thottapuzhashery Samrudhi Karshaka Sangam. Supported by the agriculture, tourism and industry departments, the project aims to increase farmers' income, boost farm tourism, and bring in a more modern, organised approach to farming.

Several varieties of fruits displayed at the fest. Photo: Special Arrangement

The district, which already has tourist spots like Aruvikuzhy Waterfalls, Nalumanikattu, Charalkunnu camp centre, Ponmala, Myladumpara and retreat centres, will now add farm tourism to its list.

Interestingly, it all began years ago when NRI families from Pathanamthitta decided not to return home with just chocolates, jewellery, and other valuables but also brought back seeds of exotic plants in their luggage. “Families brought seeds of fruits like mangosteen and rambutan from Malaysia and Singapore, just to see if they’d thrive here,” said Philip Kurien, Treasurer of the Thottapuzhaserry Samrudhi Karshaka Sangam. “The soil in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam turned out to be perfect for these fruits.”

Today, farmers in nearly seven out of the panchayat's thirteen wards grow a mix of fruits, but mainly mangosteen and rambutan. "All of it is sold at subsidised rates from the Krishi Samithi Bhavan so that the farmers will profit out of this," explained Nedumparayar ward member Rensin K Rajan. "And the best part is that it is organic, unlike fruits from other states that often come with pesticides.”

Students enjoying the fruit fest. Photo: Special Arrangement

"With the project, we plan to expand into commercial farming of mango, jackfruit, avocado, longan, water apple, rainforest plum, cherries, abiu, philosan, and pineapple," Philip said. Though the project was first proposed in 2022, it couldn't take off back then because it could not be accommodated in the panchayat budget. But now, things are moving forward after the panchayat set aside ₹2.67 lakh in 2025.

The plan is to bring around 130 farmers together as a cluster, with each one cultivating at least 24 plants commercially. The project will also focus on farm tourism. The idea is that visitors can walk through these fruit farms, see how the fruits are grown, and even buy fresh produce right there. "It'll help farmers earn more and connect directly with companies looking for fresh fruits," Philip said. However, this is also open to farmers who are not part of the cluster.

As part of the project, various amenities, including soil testing, are implemented to identify and address nutrient gaps, thereby making farming more scientific and sustainable. Apart from selling raw fruits, farmers will be encouraged to make jams, squashes and pickles. This could create local jobs in farming, processing, packaging and sales, and also open doors for small businesses.

The Agriculture Department will provide scientific training and high-quality planting materials. The Tourism Department will support farm tourism events and exhibitions. The District Industries Department will back small enterprises that emerge out of this.

As a curtain raiser to the project, the Samrudhi Fruit Fest 2025 was held on Saturday, with stalls full of fresh fruits, exotic varieties, seedlings, farming equipment, jams and squashes. Teams from Vattavada in Munnar even came to sell their fresh strawberries.

"Our big goal is to make Thottapuzhashery the number one place in Kerala for fruit cultivation and help our farmers become financially independent," Philip said.