Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene with Yemeni authorities and save Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who is sentenced to be executed in Yemen for murder.

She will reportedly be executed on July 16.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, the CM appealed to Modi to take up the matter as it is a “case deserving sympathy”. He also attached a letter he wrote to External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on March 24.

In an earlier letter dated February 6, 2025, the CM had requested intervention from the Union Minister to save the life of Nimisha Priya.

Nimisha Priya, who hails from Palakkad, was arrested in 2017 and charged with the murder of Talal, her business partner. He allegedly forged documents claiming to have married her and subjected her to sustained physical and mental abuse. He reportedly seized her passport, issued threats, and extorted money.

As per the laws of Yemen, clemency is possible only through blood money.