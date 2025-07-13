Kochi: The Tripunithura Hill Palace police have come under fire for allegedly ignoring the death of an unidentified man who was found injured by the roadside . Speaking to Manorama News, social activist Manoj alleged that the Hill Palace Police neither followed up on the injured man's condition nor responded to intimations from the Tripunithura Taluk Hospital and the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.

According to him, officers from the Hill Palace Police Station found the man — suspected to be a migrant worker — injured on the roadside on June 18. It is believed that he was met with a road accident.

After admitting the man to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tripunithura, the officers left and reported the matter at the police station. As the man's condition worsened, hospital authorities shifted him to the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery. Though the hospital superintendent notified the Hill Palace police about the transfer, Sub-Inspector Anila K allegedly failed to respond. The man died while undergoing treatment at the medical college on June 19.

Even after his death, the police reportedly ignored two notices sent by the medical college superintendent. Since the police did not respond, no further action was taken; an autopsy was also not carried out. According to medical college authorities, the body was shifted to the anatomy block as the identity of the deceased remains unknown, and no one came forward to claim it.

Manoj told Manorama News that the Hill Palace police registered a suo motu case under BNSS 194 on July 12 in an attempt to save face. He alleged serious lapses on the part of SI Anila and the GD in-charge officer. He added that the police have still not identified the deceased. He also pointed out that no effort was made to publish a newspaper advertisement regarding the unidentified man's death, as the police continued to ignore the hospital's communications.

Amid growing criticism, the police special branch has decided to launch a detailed investigation into the man's death. Manorama News reported that the deceased is suspected to be a native of Odisha.