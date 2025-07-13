Thrissur: The Intelligent Organic Digestor with Solar Air Heating plant that treats organic waste sans the odour, at Kuriachira was inaugurated by Minister for Local Self Government, M B Rajesh. The minister also launched the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) project that has been allotted a budget of ₹135 crore. Mayor MK Varghese presided over the inaugural event.

Permanent standing committee members Varghese Kandamkulathi, P K Shajan, councillors Sheeba Babu, Rajasree Gopan, A R Rahulnath, Syamala Venugopal, Sajeetha Shibu, Subi Sukumar, Sheeba Joy, Reshma Hemej, P Sukumaran, corporation secretary V P Shibu, assistant secretary N K Krishnakumar, engineer PR Sreelatha and clean city manager V P Ajith spoke at the event.

However, the opposition had boycotted the inauguration alleging that the organic waste compositor (OWC) plant was opened at Kuriachira after delaying the inauguration until the guarantee period of the machines, that were purchased from Mumbai by spending crores of rupees, had expired. Opposition leader Rajan J Pallan demanded a vigilance probe saying that waiting until the guaranty period of the machines was expired is a serious flaw.