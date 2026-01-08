The State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department on Thursday uncovered tax evasion of ₹80.14 crore in turnover and ₹4.42 crore in GST by catering service establishments across Kerala.

The operation, named Operation Crookshanks, was conducted by the Intelligence & Enforcement wing of the GST department.

As part of the crackdown, the department has already imposed fines totalling around ₹1.25 crore, and further action is underway. The inspections were carried out simultaneously at 62 locations, including various catering establishments, their branches, and the residences of the owners.

The State GST Commissioner stated that strict action would be taken against establishments found evading taxes, emphasising that investigations and enforcement will continue rigorously.