Munnar: Differences within the ruling LDF in Vattavada grama panchayat have reached a flashpoint that CPI has threatened to withdraw its support. What's surprising is that cracks within the ruling combine have come to light in the first month of assuming office.

The rift widened after CPI candidates were denied support by the CPM during the election to the standing committees.

The dispute came to the fore during the election to the health and education standing committees, in which two CPI members were in the fray. With the CPM withholding support, both CPI candidates were defeated, paving the way for a BJP member to secure victory.

The CPI had refrained from contesting for the development and welfare committees and fielded candidates only for the health and education panels. However, with the CPM fielding two candidates and the BJP one, the election became unavoidable.

In the final outcome, CPM members Mariyappan and Chellamani, along with BJP’s Alagar Raj, were elected, while CPI candidates Ramar and Nainar Swamy were defeated. As per their prior understanding, the development panel would have two CPM members and one BJP member, while the welfare committee would have one member each from the CPM, Congress, and the BJP.

The defeat of CPI members and the election of a BJP representative with CPM’s tacit support have pushed CPM-CPI relations to the brink of collapse.

The rift between the two parties has been brewing for some time. During the previous three-tier panchayat elections, sharp disputes arose over seat-sharing. In two wards, both parties fielded candidates, while in another ward, neither contested.

Of the 14 wards, the CPM won six and the CPI three, while the BJP secured four seats and the Congress one. Although the LDF came to power with a comfortable majority, internal differences surfaced in a month.

It is alleged that personal animosity towards M Ramaraj, who left the CPM to become the CPI local secretary, was at the root of the alliance discord.

With the rift deepening, Ramaraj announced that the party would withdraw support to the CPM and issue notice for a no-confidence motion within six months. He also stated that the party’s decision on resigning from the vice-president’s post would be taken after discussions with the CPI district leadership. CPM’s Suryaraj is the panchayat president, while Mala Hari of the CPI is the vice-president

CPI leaders have also alleged that the CPM, in collusion with the BJP, was attempting to eliminate the CPI from Vattavada politically.