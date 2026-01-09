Health dept shuts down hotel in Idukki after dead cat found in well
However, the hotel continued to operate despite the directive.
However, the hotel continued to operate despite the directive.
However, the hotel continued to operate despite the directive.
Health Department officials in Idukki shut down a hotel after a dead cat was found in the well used for drawing water. The action was taken against Sree Sastha Hotel at Sathram, a major transit centre for Sabarimala pilgrims.
The incident came to light during an inspection by health workers from the Vandiperiyar Community Health Centre. The Junior Health Inspector issued a stop memo.
However, the hotel continued to operate despite the directive. During a follow-up inspection, Health Department officials closed the hotel and sealed the premises.
Health Inspector Shajimon, who led the inspection, said a case would be registered against the establishment under the Kerala Public Health Act for operating without a panchayat licence and a health department fitness certificate.
Officials said further inspections would be conducted and strict action would be taken against establishments functioning without valid health cards.