Health Department officials in Idukki shut down a hotel after a dead cat was found in the well used for drawing water. The action was taken against Sree Sastha Hotel at Sathram, a major transit centre for Sabarimala pilgrims.

The incident came to light during an inspection by health workers from the Vandiperiyar Community Health Centre. The Junior Health Inspector issued a stop memo.

However, the hotel continued to operate despite the directive. During a follow-up inspection, Health Department officials closed the hotel and sealed the premises.

Health Inspector Shajimon, who led the inspection, said a case would be registered against the establishment under the Kerala Public Health Act for operating without a panchayat licence and a health department fitness certificate.

Officials said further inspections would be conducted and strict action would be taken against establishments functioning without valid health cards.