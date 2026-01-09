Kochi: In a 10,000-square-foot building near Ernakulam South railway station in the city, the conventional rules of hospitality are being rewritten. There are no sprawling suites or heavy drapes. Instead, space is defined by efficiency, technology, and a concept that seems lifted straight out of a sci-fi novel: ‘the sleeping pod’.

Kochi Pods, a new facility that opened its doors a month ago, is introducing the Japanese concept of “capsule hotels” to the commercial capital of Kerala. While the stark white interiors and futuristic design of these Chinese-imported capsules might look like a scene from a spacecraft, their arrival in Kochi marks a practical evolution in how the city travels and sleeps.

Stepping into the facility feels less like entering a hotel and more like boarding a high-tech transit hub. Each unit is a self-contained habitat designed to maximise every inch.

Once the guest enters the pod and slides the door shut, they are in a private cocoon secured by card entry, solving the safety concerns often associated with traditional dormitories. Inside, the pods are equipped for the modern digital nomad, offering USB charging ports, adjustable reading lights, a vanity mirror, and individual air-conditioning controls. The ambience is distinctly futuristic, with different colours of ambient lighting that can be adjusted via touch sensors. It challenges the traditional notion that luxury requires space; here, luxury is defined by privacy and connectivity.

A pivot born from the pandemic

For Shanaz Salahuddin, Managing Director of Kochi Pods, this venture was born out of necessity. During the global stillness of the COVID-19 pandemic, his traditional hotel business was hit hard. He began searching for an alternative model, something resilient and efficient.

“I came to know about the capsule hotels in Japan and thought, why not introduce them in Kerala?” said Salahuddin. He tested the waters first in Thiruvananthapuram with ‘Trivi Pods’ in 2022. The experiment clicked, paving the way for expansion into Bangalore, Krishnagiri, and now, Kochi.

While the pods are a novelty in Kerala, their lineage is steep in Japanese urban culture. Salahuddin shares the popular folklore regarding their origin. The initial models were reportedly innovated for Japanese salarymen who, after late-night drinking parties, found themselves locked out by spouses or unable to catch the last train home.

“They needed a cheap place for overnight sleeping so they could go to work fresh the next morning. Initially, they were simple rectangular boxes just to sleep. Over time, it got more sophisticated with so many modifications. Now it is popular in many foreign countries. It is luxurious, but at the same time, affordable,” Salahuddin said.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Kochi facility is how it has been localised. While the quintessential Japanese capsule is strict about solo occupancy, Salahuddin’s experience in Thiruvananthapuram revealed a demand for family options in Kerala.

“Whatever was lacking in Thiruvananthapuram, we are implementing here. The Kochi facility is segregated by floor - the ground floor houses the reception with plans for a cafe; the first floor is for solo men; the second for solo women; and the third floor features pods designed for couples and families,” he said.

Besides pods, each guest will have a dedicated locker in the common hall to keep their luggage. It is protected with security card access. In a hall, there are about 10 pods. There are common washrooms and seating areas for the guests.

The ‘pay for what you stay’ model

Perhaps the most disruptive element is the break from the rigid 12 pm to 11 am hotel check-in cycle. “Operating on a ‘pay for what you stay’ basis, travellers can check in anytime. With durations of 4, 12, or 24 hours and rates starting at ₹499, it targets the transit passenger who needs a quality nap without the cost of a full hotel room.

As Kochi grows as a transit hub, these compact cocoons offer a glimpse into a changing travel culture that is flexible, tech-savvy, and intensely private,” Salahuddin said.