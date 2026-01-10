Recurring incidents of coffee theft are troubling farmers who are already battling an unpromising market and a hostile climate. As the harvest is good, organised gangs specialising in coffee theft have become active—either plucking berries directly from plantations or stealing beans from drying yards. With several merchants purchasing raw beans instead of dried ones, theft from farms has increased sharply.

“There are countless thieves who now harvest coffee directly from farms,” said Siju Mohanan, a farmer from Pannimunda near Meenangadi. Siju, who had covered his entire drying yard with CCTV cameras, lost around 180 kg of dry beans. The thieves arrived on a scooter, wearing face masks, and were difficult to identify despite the CCTV visuals. He filed a complaint at the Meenangadi police station, and after two weeks, the police took into custody three youngsters who were caught red-handed while attempting another theft from a different drying yard.

Siju said that the farmers later pleaded with the police not to pursue the case, as the accused were first-time offenders, below 20 years of age, and were trying to make quick money.

Another farmer from Kariambadi reported that a large quantity of coffee beans was stolen from his drying yard. Police said that, unlike in the past, coffee theft cases have increased across several police station limits in the district. Many incidents go unreported, as farmers are reluctant to get entangled in lengthy legal proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, many farmers have installed solar-powered CCTV cameras, as they are easy to set up, waterproof and can be installed anywhere. “These gadgets help track the movement of both people and animals,” said a farmer. However, thieves have also improvised. “They first ensure that the cameras are not working or steal the CCTV equipment before returning for the coffee,” he added.

In one instance, a farmer who had installed a solar-powered CCTV system noticed there were no recent visuals on his smart TV linked to the cameras. When he visited the farm, he found that the camera unit itself had been stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

With raw coffee fetching over ₹80 per kg, many farmers have deputed night guards. “It is easy for thieves to sell stolen raw beans anywhere in the district,” said Shine Isaac Kaduppil, a farmer from Pulppalli. “Although farmers’ organisations have urged traders to stop buying raw coffee, traders have refused due to high market demand,” he pointed out.

Most thefts occur directly from farms, with thieves engaging in night harvesting. “It reduces the farmer’s burden, but the stolen produce is sold as raw beans in distant towns,” said a farmer. Identifying culprits is extremely difficult, as thieves often hide among fully grown coffee plants and wait until farmers or watchers leave the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife continues to pose a serious challenge to coffee harvesting. In several villages close to forest areas, tiger scare has kept farmers and labourers away from farms, delaying harvest operations. Apart from these issues, showers and persistent cloud cover have severely hampered the drying of raw coffee beans. Farmers say sunny days—crucial for proper drying—have been few since the harvest season began, due to prevailing low-pressure conditions.

In a recent communiqué, the Coffee Board warned farmers that prolonged cloud cover necessitates longer drying periods. If beans are not properly dried, quality will be affected, leading to lower prices. Under cold and cloudy conditions, raw beans should be sun-dried for 12 to 15 days, the communiqué said.

The coffee market has been sluggish, with exporters staying away. From this month, the European Union will not allow the import of non-traceable coffee as part of its deforestation-free farming policy. Unlike last season, the market remains dull. This year, dry coffee beans are priced at ₹205–₹210 per kg, whereas during the corresponding period last year, prices began rising sharply from the first week of January.

“Last year, procurement began at ₹242 per kg,” said Royison TM, a field staff member of Perfecto Natural, an agency that procures coffee directly from farmers through organic farmer groups. “The price is not very promising so far, as no major exporting agencies have entered the market,” he added.

The European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) came into force on June 29, 2023, and the deadline was December 31, 2025. Under the regulation, the farmer and the exact land from which the coffee is sourced must be identifiable to the end consumer.