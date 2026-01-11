Idukki: Construction of the long-awaited Kanjar footbridge across the Malankara reservoir has begun, ending nearly five decades of waiting. The initial phase is underway, with the placement of stones in the reservoir to enable the construction of concrete pillars.

The footbridge will be built alongside the existing Kanjar bridge, with one end located in front of the Kerala Water Authority pump house. The project is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹3.62 crore. The bridge will have two spans of 51.44 metres and 21.08 metres, with an overall length of 72 metres and a width of 8 metres.

The existing Kanjar bridge, built in connection with the Moolamattom power station, serves as a key link between Thodupuzha and the district headquarters at Painavu on the Thodupuzha–Puliyanmala State Highway.

Earlier, pedestrians had to use a narrow wooden footbridge at the site, making movement unsafe. Sharing the bridge with buses and other vehicles led to frequent accidents, prompting long-standing demands for a separate footbridge.

Revised plan

The original design was dropped after the Public Works Department found that construction without concrete pillars was not feasible. Re-tendering the project led to delays and disputes, further compounded by the lack of contractors willing to take up the work. The opposition later raised political objections when the bridge was inaugurated just ahead of the announcement of local body elections.

An earlier proposal to attach the footbridge to the existing bridge was also abandoned, as it risked weakening the main structure. A revised design was later finalised and the project re-tendered.