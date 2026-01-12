Kochi: Motorists on the Edappally–Kalamassery stretch of the national highway in Kochi are being forced to navigate an unexpected hazard, as overgrown bougainvillea plants on the metro median spill onto the road and pose a risk to commuters.

Planted by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) along the median from Edappally to Apollo Tyres Junction in Kalamassery, the bougainvillea has grown unchecked and now protrudes onto the carriageway at several locations. Despite the risk, neither the Metro authorities nor the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken steps to prune or control the dangerously overgrown plants.

The problem is compounded at night, as poor illumination along the highway makes the plant's branches extending onto the road difficult to spot. Drivers often notice them only at the last moment, and sudden swerving to avoid the plants has led to accidents.

Two-wheeler riders are particularly vulnerable, while cars and other vehicles have also suffered damage to their paintwork. A few months ago, during the inauguration of a petrol pump promoted by the Metro near the Kalamassery Metro station, MP Hibi Eden had drawn the attention of KMRL officials to the danger posed by the plants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue was also raised during the recent programme organised by Manorama, where commuters flagged their concerns to Kalamassery municipal chairperson Jamal Manakkadan. Local residents have demanded that the bougainvillea be removed and replaced with safer, non-intrusive plants that can beautify the median without endangering road users.