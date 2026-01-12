Three people were killed and three others injured in a collision between a KSRTC bus and a car at Monippally in Kottayam on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Suresh Kumar (52), his wife Ambili (47), both natives of Neendoor, and a Class 1 student Arjith, who were travelling in the car.

According to the Kuravilangad police, the accident occurred around 11 am. The families of Suresh Kumar and Sooraj were travelling towards Neendoor from Koothattukulam side when their car and the bus collided. Arjith was the son of Sooraj.

Sooraj, his wife, and Suresh Kumar's 15-year-old son, Gokul, were injured and have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam.

Police said around three passengers in the KSRTC bus also sustained minor injuries and were taken to government hospitals in Kuravilangad and Kottayam MCH for treatment. They added that the KSRTC bus driver was found unconscious following the accident.

The police have started an investigation, and the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.