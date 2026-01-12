A man and a woman were found dead at a residence in Kulappuram, Kanjirapally, around 9.30 pm on Sunday. The man, a native of Kottayam, was found hanging, while the woman, identified as Sherly Mathew, was found dead on the floor with her throat slit.

According to residents, Sherly had moved into the house six months ago following the death of her husband. Police suspect a case of murder-suicide, with the man allegedly killing the woman before hanging himself.

The incident came to light after a relative failed to reach Sherly over the phone and alerted the police. Officers who arrived at the spot found both bodies.

More details are awaited.