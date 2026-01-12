Kozhikode: Three men were killed, and two injured after a car collided with a pickup truck at Kunnamangalam early Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as Subik (27), Ahmed Nihal (27), and Shameer (34) of Pozhuthana.

The accident occurred around 2.40 am when Nihal and Subik were travelling in a car towards Koduvally, while Sameer was driving a pickup van in the opposite direction. The two vehicles collided head-on, sustaining significant damage.

Though all the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, three of them succumbed to their injuries. The bodies will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examinations. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, with one person reported to be critical.