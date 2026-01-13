Idukki: District Collector Dr Dineshan Cheruvatt has declared a local holiday on Wednesday in Kumily, Vandiperiyar, Peermade, Peruvanthanam and Kokkayar panchayats in connection with the Sabarimala Makaravilakku festival.

The holiday has been announced in view of heavy traffic expected due to the movement of Ayyappa devotees' vehicles, which could make it difficult for students to reach schools and may also increase the risk of traffic-related accidents.

However, the holiday will not apply to residential educational institutions where students stay on campus. There will also be no change in examinations and interviews that were scheduled in advance.

The Collector has also directed heads of educational institutions to make arrangements to make up for the loss of instructional time, including by conducting online classes.

Earlier, the Pathanamthitta District Collector had declared a holiday for the district on Wednesday in connection with Makaravilakku.