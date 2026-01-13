Thiruvananthapuram: Karamana police will bring back a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Thiruvananthapuram on Friday from Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Police traced the girl to Hyderabad on Monday. She is currently staying at a child protection home there. Officials said they have made arrangements to bring her back and are expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram by Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the girl left her home in Nemom after an argument with her family over her exam marks. She first boarded the Mangalapuram–Parasuram train, got down at the next station and later boarded the Sabari Express.

“After recording her statement, she will be handed over to her parents,” Karamana Circle Inspector Anoop S told Onmanorama.