Thirithala: Even before the onset of peak summer, fires have become a recurring phenomenon in the grass-covered stretches of the Bharathapuzha, posing a serious threat to the region’s ecological balance.

Another fire broke out on Wednesday in the grasslands along the Bharatapuzha riverbed at Velliyankallu, an area rich in natural vegetation. The incident happened around 4 pm, destroying large stretches of grassland along the river near the Velliyankallu bridge.

This was the fourth such fire reported here within a month. Each incident results in the loss of numerous birds and other forms of wildlife that inhabit these grasslands along the riverbed and riverbanks.

The Velliyankallu region and its surrounding areas in the Thirithala belt are known for hosting migratory birds as well as several rare avian species.

There is a strong suspicion that the fires are being deliberately set by anti-social elements. Small islets and grassy patches within the river have also been gutted by these raging fires, claiming the lives of birds and animals living along the riverbanks and on these islets. Local residents allege that groups visiting the river are behind the repeated incidents of arson.

Environmental activists warn that every such fire destroys not only the lives of various species of birds and animals but also their fragile habitats.