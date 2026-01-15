Kochi: For a decade, the Kitex Group-backed Twenty20 party has stood apart in Kerala politics, fighting the state’s established fronts as a lone corporate-backed entity. Now, that era is officially over. In a strategic U-turn ahead of the Assembly Elections, the party has announced it is ready to drop its “go-it-alone” stance and join the LDF, UDF, or NDA, but with a clear contingency plan - if an alliance doesn't materialise, it is prepared to contest solo in 50 constituencies.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Sabu M Jacob, the party’s president and coordinator, confirmed that the outfit is already in “active talks” with the UDF, LDF and the NDA about possible alliance. “We are planning to change our previous stand of going solo. 90% of our party members are of the opinion that we should join hands with a front,” Jacob said, signalling a major shift in the party's operational style.

This pragmatic shift comes on the heels of a sobering reality check during the December 2025 local body polls. While Twenty20 remains a formidable force in eastern Ernakulam, the results exposed the limits of fighting in isolation.

In a stealth strategy, rival fronts set aside their differences in key the party’s strongholds like Kizhakkambalam, Mazhuvannur and Kunnathunad to defeat Twenty20 candidates. The result was a dent in the party's dominance as it lost power in Kunnathunadu and Mazhuvannoor panchayats to the UDF and faced a total washout in its ambitious foray into the Kochi Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob’s new stance acknowledges that while Twenty20 has a solid base, expanding its footprint in the Assembly requires the structural support of a coalition. “It is politics, and there is no fixed principle,” Jacob said, citing the fluid nature of alliances in Kerala. “All fronts are doing everything to win. If any front is ready to meet our demands, we will support them.” he added.

Plan B - contest in 50 seats

If alliance talks do not work out, Jacob has outlined a robust Plan B. The party is fully prepared to field candidates independently in 50 of the 140 constituencies, focusing its energy on five districts in Central Kerala - Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Thrissur.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will contest all 14 constituencies in Ernakulam and almost all seats in other four districts in Central Kerala,” Jacob said, adding that they are also finalising candidates for select seats in Kollam and Palakkad.

This move leverages the party's proven localised strength. Jacob said that in the 2021 Assembly polls, Twenty20 contested just eight seats in Ernakulam but secured a decisive 15.3% vote share. Even in the recent 2025 local polls, despite setbacks, the party held on to an average vote share of 12% across 880 contested seats, retaining power in four panchayats (Kizhakkambalam, Aikkaranadu, Thiruvaniyoor, and Poothrikka). By concentrating resources on 50 seats, Twenty20 aims to make a significant impact on the final verdict.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a formal alliance creates a massive headache for the mainstream parties as the grassroots workers may not be ready for it. For ten years, politics in Kunnathunad and Kizhakkambalam has been defined by bitter rivalry between Twenty20 workers and the cadres of CPM and Congress. In the recent local polls, LDF and UDF workers practically functioned as a single unit to unseat Twenty20 candidates.

Jacob, however, remains confident. “Now we are more organised with district committees in all districts,” he said. He believes the party’s retained dominance in Aikkaranadu, where it won all 16 seats in 2025, proves their base is intact.

As the countdown to 2026 begins, Twenty20 aims to be a pragmatic political player. Whether the traditional fronts see value in this partnership is yet to be seen.