Kumily: Seven people, including tourists from Tamil Nadu, were injured when the jeep they were travelling in overturned near Chottupara here on Friday. One of the injured is in critical condition.

The injured are Sivakasi natives Harihara Pandiyan (14) and Abhishek Pandiyan (20); Chennai natives Subarna (20) and Sabarna (28); Tiruppur natives Praveen (19) and Hari (21); and the jeep driver, Sujith (26), a native of Kumily.

The accident occurred at around 1.30 pm on Friday. The jeep, which was ferrying tourists from Kumily to Satran, met with the accident while crossing a curve near Chottupara.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a motorcycle attempted to overtake a bus coming from the opposite direction and suddenly veered towards the jeep. The driver swerved to avoid a collision, lost control, and the jeep overturned onto the roadside.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby private hospital. Harihara Pandiyan, who sustained serious head injuries, was later referred to Theni Medical College Hospital for specialised medical treatment. Hospital authorities said the condition of the other injured persons is stable and that their injuries are not serious.