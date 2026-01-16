Kottayam: Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani on Friday said his party would contest at least 13 seats in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters after the party’s steering committee meeting, he rejected suggestions of seat-sharing or seat exchanges with other Left Democratic Front (LDF) allies and added that he would seek a few additional seats. He, however, declined to respond to questions on whether he would contest from Pala in the forthcoming polls.

Jose K Mani also dismissed speculation that the Kerala Congress (M) would return to the United Democratic Front (UDF). He said the LDF and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stood by his party after it was expelled from the UDF. Kerala Congress (M) is currently the third-largest constituent of the ruling LDF.

“When Kerala Congress (M) was expelled from the UDF, it was the LDF and Vijayan who supported us and held us close. How can we walk away after five years? We are remaining firm in our position. Returning to the UDF was a closed chapter and there was no need for any discussion on the matter. If they have opened the door now, they may have realised our importance,” he said.

Mani denied reports that his party had held talks with UDF leaders, stating that such claims existed only in media speculation.

When asked about reports suggesting that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had contacted him, Mani rejected the claim.

“You are saying there was a conversation, and I am saying there was none,” he said.

Responding to queries on the CPM’s decision not to take action against three party leaders arrested in connection with the Sabarimala case, Mani said issues related to the hill shrine were sensitive and deeply linked to matters of faith. He noted that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted and that capable police officers had been given full authority to question anyone.

“When the investigation is completed, action should be taken against everyone involved,” he said.

During the press conference, the Kerala Congress (M) leader listed several social and public-interest issues in which the Kerala Congress (M) had intervened, despite being part of the LDF. He said the party had taken up matters such as human-wildlife conflict, the appointment of disabled teachers, distribution of land deeds to farmers in high-range areas, attacks on nuns in north India, the Munambam Waqf land issue, sea sand mining, and rehabilitation efforts following the Wayanad landslide.

He also announced that Kerala Congress (M) would observe January 30, the birth anniversary of party founder KM Mani, as ‘Karunya Day’.

Jose K Mani to lead LDF march in central Kerala

Reaffirming his party’s commitment to the CPM-led LDF, Jose K Mani said he would lead the central Kerala leg of an LDF-organised march.

Although he had denied any move towards the UDF two days earlier, speculation continued, with expectations that the steering committee meeting might take a decision on the matter. Earlier, senior party leader and Minister Roshy Augustine, while arriving for the meeting, had reiterated that Kerala Congress (M) would remain within the LDF.

"We are not a party that changes its stand on a daily or hourly basis. The party chairman has put an end to the rumours and given his response. There is nothing more to discuss beyond that," he said.

Addressing questions about internal differences within the party, Augustine said there were none.

"In every party, when meetings are held, different opinions are expressed. What matters is the final decision taken by the party," he said.

Kerala Congress (M) MLA Job Maichil said the steering committee meeting was convened to review the party’s performance in the local body elections, including its disappointing results. He denied reports that Christian churches were pressuring the party to shift to the UDF.

"The party has various committees which will discuss different issues," he said.

Asked about his personal views on switching to the UDF, Maichil said he fully agreed with the party leadership.

"The party chairman has stated the stand clearly. The party’s decision is made by its committees. We are in the LDF and will continue in the alliance," he said.

On whether the meeting could result in any change in the party’s political stance, he said he was unaware of any such possibility.

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan expressed confidence that Kerala Congress (M) would continue as part of the Left Front.

"It is for Kerala Congress (M) to take a stand, and they have already disclosed it. The steering committee meeting involves their leadership," he said.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam also said Jose K Mani had clearly stated the party’s position.

"We do not see any speculation seriously after the chairman clarified the stand. The party knows its way," he said.