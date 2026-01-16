Kiran Kumar, who was jailed in connection with the abetment to suicide and dowry death of his wife Vismaya V Nair, was attacked at his residence in Poruvazhy, Kollam, by four individuals around 8 pm on Sunday.

As per the FIR, the youths, who were Kiran's neighbours, were provoked when he questioned them for hurling abuses at his father, leading to the attack. The first accused in the case kicked Kiran from behind, following which the 2nd to 4th accused joined him while Kiran was lying on the floor, causing injuries all over his body.

Apart from causing injuries, the accused also robbed a phone from Kiran's possession.

Following the incident, Kiran lodged a complaint with the Sooranadu Police, who have registered a case against the four identifiable persons under sections 296(b), 115(2), and 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for public obscenity, punishment for causing hurt, and robbery penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran, a former Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, was dismissed in 2021 in connection with the dowry-related death of his wife. The following year, the Additional Sessions Court at Kollam found him guilty of dowry harassment that drove his wife to kill herself. The court had sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment.

However, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran suspended the jail sentence and granted bail to Kiran Kumar in July 2025.