Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Phase II expansion of the Vizhinjam International Seaport on January 24 at 4 pm. Ports Minister V N Vasavan will preside over the function.

The ceremony will also mark the inauguration of Exim Cargo services, enabling import and export operations at the port, and the opening of a new port road connecting the facility to the National Highway Bypass.

The project, with an investment of about ₹10,000 crore, will significantly expand the port's capacity. Once completed, the port's annual handling capacity will increase from 15 lakh TEUs to 50 lakh TEUs.

As part of the second phase, the berth length will be expanded from 800 metres to 2,000 metres, while the breakwater will be extended from 3 km to 4 km. The phase also includes the development of a railway yard, a multi-purpose berth, a liquid terminal, and a tank farm.