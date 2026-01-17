Pathanapuram: A woman who fell into an open manhole was rescued by two headload workers at Pathanapuram on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am when the woman was walking from the market towards the main road. She slipped and fell into a nearly 15-foot-deep manhole, narrow enough for only one person to enter, leaving only her head and neck visible above the opening. Thick vegetation had overgrown the area, which prevented passersby on the road from noticing her distress.

At that moment, two headload workers, identified as Ravi and Nasser, happened to pass by and spotted the woman trapped inside the pit. Without hesitation, they rushed to her rescue. One of her legs and parts of her clothing had become caught on an iron rod at the edge of the manhole, preventing her from plunging completely inside. After a sustained effort, Ravi and Nasser managed to pull her out safely.

The woman, however, declined medical assistance and soon boarded a bus bound for Pathanamthitta.

The site is part of a connecting passage constructed to link two tanks under a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) project. As the area is covered with dense vegetation and lacks a protective cover, pedestrians remain unaware of the potential danger. Panchayat president Sheeja Shanavas, who visited the site, said steps would be taken to address the issue.