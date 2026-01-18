The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to January 30 in Kerala, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The extension follows a Supreme Court order urging the ECI to consider granting additional time for filing claims and objections.

The commission also considered requests from the Chief Electoral Officers of Kerala, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, along with other relevant factors, while deciding to extend the deadline.

In Kerala, the draft electoral rolls were published on December 23, 2025, and the original period for filing claims and objections was fixed from December 23 to January 22.

In Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the draft rolls were published on December 19, and the initial window for submitting claims and objections was from December 19 to January 18.