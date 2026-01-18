Kozhikode: A man died by suicide on Sunday, reportedly after a video circulated on social media accusing him of sexually harassing a woman on a bus.

The deceased Deepak (41), a resident of Govindapuram, was found hanging at his house around 7 am after he failed to respond when the family tried to wake him up.

A woman on Friday shared a video on social media, alleging that Deepak had deliberately touched her with sexual intent while travelling on a bus. The video went viral, drawing wide attention and discussion online. The woman later deleted the video and posted another clip explaining why she had shared it.

Relatives of the deceased alleged that the accusations circulated on social media were false and said Deepak had been under severe mental stress following the incident. They said he had never faced any such allegations either in his neighbourhood or elsewhere.

A neighbour told Onmanorama that Deepak kept a low profile and had no known police cases. “The family moved here about five or six years ago. He did not talk much, but was a hardworking person. After the video went viral, friends and relatives from abroad called to enquire about it. He was under severe mental strain and had not been eating properly for the past few days,” the neighbour said.

According to local media reports, some residents in the area asked him whether he had travelled by bus in the past few days and informed him about the circulating video. Deepak reportedly asked them to share the video with him and appeared deeply distressed after watching it. Friends and family later tried to console him.

Deepak’s mother, Kanyaka (70), went to wake him up on Sunday morning and raised an alarm after receiving no response. Family members then forced open the door and found him.

Medical College police reached the spot and carried out the necessary procedures. An officer told Onmanorama that police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident and that further details cannot be shared at this stage. Deepak’s funeral rites were held on Sunday evening at the Mankavu crematorium.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with Rahul Easwar submitting a complaint to the Chief Minister and the DGP against the woman.