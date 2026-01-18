Idukki: Putting an end to weeks of speculation and controversy, former CPM MLA S Rajendran joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar formally granted him party membership at the BJP state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

CPI leader and Chinnakanal gramapanchayat former president Gurunathan and local CPM leader Santhosh also joined BJP along with Rajendran.

“I was not active in party politics for the past four to five years, but continued working among the public. I was living with regret and emotional distress after losing faith in my political space. Till the last day, I never cheated the politics I followed throughout my life. There has never been any allegation that I worked against my party or its committees. But it was evident that the CPM’s door was open for my exit. I had requested them not to harm me. I don’t want to talk more about it. I did not intend to take anyone else to the BJP. I decided to join the BJP to find solutions to the problems faced by people in the plantation sector of Devikulam,” Rajendran said while addressing the media.

He said he was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand and added that issues faced by plantation workers could be resolved under the BJP governance.

Rajendran will lead the BJP’s membership campaign in Munnar on February 8. According to the party, around 100 people are expected to take membership during the event.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar said that after meeting Rajendran for the first time, the former MLA had expressed confidence that only the BJP could resolve the state's problems. He said issues faced by people in Munnar and Idukki remain unresolved and asserted that they would be addressed once the BJP comes to power.

On January 10, Rajendran stated that he met BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago and discussed his entry into the saffron party. At the time, he said he was awaiting the BJP’s decision. Following the party's formal invitation, he has now decided to accept the membership.

Rajendran clarified that he has not raised any personal demands or set any special conditions for joining the BJP. He said the decision was taken with the district's overall development in mind. He also reiterated that he would not contest from Devikulam constituency.

Four years of estrangement from CPM

Rajendran has been at odds with the CPM for the past four years. A three-time MLA with a 15-year political career, he has also served as president of the Idukki District Panchayat.

Following the previous Assembly elections, complaints were raised within the party accusing Rajendran of attempting to defeat LDF candidate A Raja. Based on the inquiry commission’s report, he was subsequently suspended from the party. Even after the suspension period ended, he was not reinstated, leading to further controversy.

During the party conference period, Rajendran did not renew his membership. He later made headlines by campaigning for BJP candidates during the local body elections, seeking votes in plantation regions, including Idamalakudi and Devikulam.

Rajendran has reiterated that even after joining the BJP, he will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Devikulam. However, it remains to be seen whether the BJP leadership will ask him to reconsider this stance in the changed political scenario.