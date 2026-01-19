Thrissur: Luck may not have always favoured Arunima, yet she has spent her life bringing it to others. After the tragic deaths of her father and brother in a car accident, much of her childhood has been overshadowed by hardship.

Amidst these challenges in life, her mother and her art have been her guiding lights. The daily routine of Arunima, a Class 12 student at Pattom Government Model Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, begins with helping her mother sell lottery tickets in the morning, followed by school.

Amidst all these responsibilities, she has earned an ‘A’ grade for the second consecutive year in Irula Nritham, a traditional tribal dance form, at the State School Kalolsavam in Thrissur. Her mother, Rathinam, has been a constant pillar of support, standing by her through every step of her artistic journey.

Arunima's father, Ayyappan, and her brother, Arunraj, died in a car accident 12 years ago. With life turned upside down, her mother took up work at a restaurant, but had to stop due to serious health issues. Four years ago, the local community came together to help Rathinam set up a lottery stall in Attingal.

Since Class 8, Arunima has accompanied her mother each morning to help with the lottery business before heading to school.