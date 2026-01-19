Kasaragod: A lawyer's house was burgled in 90 minutes when she and her family went to a neighbourhood temple in Kasaragod's Kumbla on Sunday night.

Burglars broke into the house of Adv Chaitra (25) at Naikap, Kumbla, between 6.30 pm and 8 pm, and made away with gold and silver jewellery worth around ₹32 lakh. Police said the thieves broke the lock of the back door to gain entry.

Police said the family left home around 6.30 pm to go to Gopalakrishna Temple at Kanipura in Kumbla. When they returned around 8 pm, they found their house broken into and the cupboard ransacked. Chaitra filed a complaint with the Kumbla police immediately.

According to the complaint, approximately 238 grams of gold jewellery, worth around ₹31.90 lakh, silver jewellery worth ₹25,000, and ₹5,000 in cash, all kept in a cupboard, were burgled. The items included gold necklaces, chains, earrings, bracelets, rings, children's jewellery, silver chains, and coins.

The case has been registered under Sections 305, 331(4), and 334(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

The Kumbla police, led by Sub-Inspector Sreejesh K, have launched an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being examined.