Koottanad: Sudheesh, a startup entrepreneur from Perumannur in Chalissery, has achieved a rare distinction when he got the chance to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person at the National Startup Day event in Delhi.

Selected from startup entrepreneurs across the country, Sudheesh earned the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister while representing innovative and socially impactful ventures at the national-level programme organised by Startup India.

Among more than two lakh startup entrepreneurs across the country, Sudheesh was one of just ten selected for a personal interaction with the Prime Minister. Hailing from Parappuram House in Perumannur, Chalissery, he entered the startup ecosystem after retiring as a commander in the Indian Navy. He currently serves as the Chief Technical Officer of a startup based in Thiruvananthapuram.