Karukachal: A ‘Tuckit’ digital cloakroom facility has been introduced at the KSRTC Kottayam district depot. The system can accommodate luggage for up to 16 users at a time, with charges ranging from Rs. 15 to Rs. 20 per hour. Users can choose storage durations of 1, 3, 6, 12 or 24 hours, while an additional fee will be charged if the luggage is kept beyond the booked period.

Four types of lockers

Small: Suitable for helmets, laptop bags and shopping bags.

Suitable for helmets, laptop bags and shopping bags. Medium: Can hold two helmets, a laptop bag and a small suitcase.

Can hold two helmets, a laptop bag and a small suitcase. Large: Designed to store one medium-sized suitcase and one large duffle bag.

Designed to store one medium-sized suitcase and one large duffle bag. Extra large: Suitable for large suitcases and other bulky luggage.

How to store luggage

Enable location services on your mobile phone and scan the QR code displayed on the touch screen of the locker. Select the ‘Keep–Store’ option, enter your mobile number and complete registration by verifying the OTP received. Choose the locker size and the duration of storage. Create a four-digit password, which will be required to open the locker as well. Click the confirm button, make the payment and place the luggage inside the locker.

To collect luggage

Scan the QR code again and select the ‘Pickup’ option. The locker can be opened using the previously set four-digit password.