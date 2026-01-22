Thodupuzha: Built to curb plastic litter, several bottle collection booths meant to be installed across different wards in Kumaramangalam Panchayat have been left to deteriorate for over a year. At the Karruka Government LP School ground in the sixth ward, ten of these booths and their stands lie unused, exposed to sun and rain.

These booths were built on the school ground a year ago under the leadership of the panchayat. Since then, however, authorities have neither maintained nor monitored them. Prolonged exposure to the sun and rain has already caused several of the booths to collapse.

The panchayat, in collaboration with the Suchitwa Mission Kerala, had spent ₹2 lakh on building these booths. They were intended as part of a project to curb the widespread littering of plastic bottles in public areas. Local residents now urge that proper installation and upkeep measures be taken before these booths deteriorate further.

“The delay in setting up the booths was due to the time needed to identify areas with the highest levels of plastic bottle litter.. We have now pinpointed the 10 main locations in the panchayat, and the booths will be installed within the next 15 days. The process is in its final stages,” said G Sreekumar, Assistant Engineer, Kumaramangalam Panchayat.