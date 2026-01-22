Kochi: A daring daylight robbery at a jewellery store in Edappally in Kochi unravelled into a chaotic sequence of bad luck and poor planning on Monday, ending with the arrest of two brothers. The duo, who used pepper spray to attack a lone female shopkeeper, not only ran straight into a heavy police deployment meant for a VIP visit but ultimately discovered that their “loot” was merely display models made of rolled gold.

Kalamassery police have arrested Thomas and Mathew, natives of Nilambur in Malappuram, for the attack on Zara Gold and Diamonds on the Edappally-Pookkattupady Road.

The incident occurred around 1.10 pm. The accused had reportedly been surveilling the shop for days, waiting for the owner, Santhosh John, to leave. When his wife, Bindumol, was left alone, Thomas stormed in wearing a helmet and mask.

“I am still in shock. The attack was completely unexpected. He rushed in and immediately sprayed pepper spray on my face while I was sitting in the chair. I couldn't breathe for some time, and my face was burning severely. Though I tried to stop him, he grabbed the chains and fled,” Bindumol told Onmanorama.

Thomas ran out with two chains to where his brother, Mathew, was waiting on a scooter. However, their escape plan fell apart almost immediately. As they sped off, their scooter collided with another vehicle, causing them to fall.

A bystander, noticing Bindumol’s cries for help, realised a robbery was in progress and attempted to intervene. The thieves used pepper spray on him as well before splitting up to flee on foot in opposite directions. Mathew ran towards Pookkattupady, while Thomas got back on the scooter and sped towards the Edappally main road. But Thomas’ met with another accident and fell again. But he got up and tried to flee again but this time leaving the scooter behind.

In a twist of fate, Thomas ran straight into National Highway and the local residents chased him down. He was unaware that the route he chose was heavily guarded by police in anticipation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was expected to pass through on his way from Kochi airport to Marine Drive to attend the 'Congress Maha Panchayat'.

Thomas was chased down near the median beneath the metro line at the Edappally toll junction. With police already swarming the area for VVIP duty, he was instantly apprehended by officers, aided by local residents. Mathew too was captured later by the police.

The police investigation revealed a final, stinging irony for the accused: the heist was virtually worthless.

“The chains they stole were merely display models used to show designs to customers. They are gold-plated but not solid gold. While we manufacture real gold chains once a design is chosen, these specific items are only worth around ₹15,000. One of the stolen chains has been recovered by the police,” Bindumol said.

The police confirmed that the brothers are habitual offenders with multiple theft cases against them. “They had been residing in the city for some time. Furthermore, the scooter used for the getaway was found to be stolen from Kakkanad,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 309 (4) (Robbery with hurt) and 3 (5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Both accused have been remanded to judicial custody.