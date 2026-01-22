Changanassery: A case has been registered against film actor Krishnaprasad and his associate Krishnakumar following a complaint by a Kottayam-based doctor, who alleged he was assaulted during a dispute in Changanassery.

The complainant, Dr B Sreekumar, 67, of Sreenilayam house, Kottayam, told police the incident occurred on January 21 around 3.00 pm, when he reached a plot of land registered in his wife’s name near the Subrahmanya Swami Temple at Perunna, where he is constructing a new house. Krishnaprasad allegedly objected to labourers beginning stone-laying work and warned that the stones would be removed if the work continued.

According to the FIR, when Sreekumar attempted to record the scene on his mobile phone, Krishnaprasad struck him on the head with an umbrella and later assaulted him on the neck, shoulder and face, while Krishnakumar beat him on the back and chest. The doctor later sought treatment at the Changanassery General Hospital.

The accused further threatened that if the complainant came there again, they would beat him, destroy his vehicle, harm his children and come to his house in Kottayam to assault him, the FIR said.

Based on the complaint, Changanasserry police registered a case under Sections 329(3), 296(b), 118(1), 115(2), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Responding to the allegations, Krishnaprasad told Manorama Online that the complaint was false. He claimed the construction was being carried out on reclaimed paddy land and that he had objected to attempts to fill a roadside water channel. He said he had earlier raised complaints against land encroachment and that the issue was a collective concern of around 40 families in the area. The actor further alleged that the case was linked to rumours that he may contest the Assembly election as an NDA-backed independent candidate.