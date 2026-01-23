Punnayoorkulam: Farmers have blocked the huge pipes at Chammannoor protesting against pumping water from Nooradi lake into Thiruthikkad bund. They allege that water is being pumped without even considering the low water level in Nooradi lake. They said that pumping water from the lake would adversely affect the agriculture in more than 9000 acres of fields up to Ponnani.

The farmers are facing such a challenge even as the planting of saplings has not been completed in many fields. They would struggle due to severe water shortage, especially during the end of the farming season, if water from the lake is utilised now for other purposes.

At a meeting convened by the MLA, it was only decided to check the water levels. However, pumping started on Wednesday without even alerting the padasekhara samitis. The pumping was delayed as reaping of grains sowed during the Mundakan season got delayed in Thiruthikkad.

Although it is said that the pumped water would be retrieved whenever necessary, the famers say that water reach only up to Pongamukku Cheruvallikadavu. Besides, water would be pumped from a tributary of the Nooradi lake to Othaloor bund from January 25 onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

This too may pose a serious challenge for the farmers in the region. The bund was constructed across Chammannoor Nooradi lake for construction purposes by the KSEB. The farmers have now blocked the pipes installed at the bund for the water flow. They say that they have taken this step as they have no other way to protect their fields.